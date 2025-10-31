Anganwadi worker's absence leads to one-day dysfunctionality in TN

KRISHNAGIRI: With the sole anganwadi worker absent in a centre with 10 children at Eerannadoddi tribal habitation in Urigam panchayat, the centre was dysfunctional on Thursday.

When a team of workers from Forest Rights Act (FRA) cell in Krishnagiri went to the panchayat on Thursday to implement FRA, they found the centre to be closed and children to have not got there pre-schooling and daily food provided at the centre.

An FRA cell member told the TNIE, "Most of the residents being Kannada-speaking tribals, struggled to raise their issues. The centre was functioning in a rental building for many years and new building is under construction for more than a year. When we asked about the regular function of anganwadi, people are calling it to be irregular." The member took video and pictures and sent to Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar to look into the issue.