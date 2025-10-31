Bihar SIR extract as ID proof: TN seeks clarity

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has included “Extract of the electoral roll of Bihar SIR with reference to July 1, 2025” in its list of 13 types of documents that can be submitted as proof of identity during scrutiny in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu and eight other states and three union territories.

The move has raised concerns among political parties in Tamil Nadu with the ruling DMK formally asking the ECI to clarify the inclusion of the document for the SIR in the state.

“Will the Bihar SIR be taken as a basic document to include voters of Bihar as voters of Tamil Nadu without there being any eligibility based on the criteria of ‘ordinary residence?,” the DMK asked in its submission to Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik on Wednesday.

“What the electoral roll of Bihar has to do with the SIR to be conducted in Tamil Nadu has not been clarified,” the party said in its representation.

‘Bihar natives won’t automatically be added to TN electoral rolls’

However, an official from from the elections department in TN, on condition of anonymity, stressed that this was not a cause of concern as it was only one of the 13 documents. It was included for the verification of a person who wants to be on the electoral roll in TN as they are an ordinary resident here, although they hail from Bihar - the only state where SIR has been completed - the official said. This would not automatically mean the inclusion of Bihar natives living in TN in the electoral roll here, the official explained.