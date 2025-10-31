BJP to take action against MLAs for anti-party activities in TN

PUDUCHERRY: Amidst simmering differences between BJP and its ally AINRC, Puducherry BJP President V Ramalingam has said that disciplinary action would be taken against party legislators accused of engaging in anti-party activities.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Ramalingam said BJP in-charge Mansukh Mandaviya will be visiting Puducherry on Saturday and issues will be discussed.

The party has asked all its MLAs who received Deepawali gifts of refrigerators, crackers, and sweets (through party MLA Vivilian Richards) from lottery baron Santigo Martin’s son Jose Charles Martin to return them back. Martin is trying to plunge into politics in Puduchherry and has been making critical remarks about the AINRC-BJP government, particularly Chief Minister N Rangasamy

“When it was found that these gifts were sent by Martin , most MLAs returned them, while a few distributed them among people in their constituency. We have brought this matter to the attention of the party leadership,” he said.

Responding to former minister Sai Saravanan Kumar's involvement in “undesirable activities," and minister John Kumar along with some MLAs not participating in party programmes, he said that the issues were reported to the leadership and it will be discussed on Saturday, Ramalingam added.

Brushing away speculations of a break in alliance with AINRC , he reaffirmed that the NDA would continue in Puducherry for the 2026 Assembly elections. “Only if the NDA forms the government again can Puducherry’s development continue without obstacles,” he said, adding that the Chief Minister N Rangasamy realises that well and hence would not break the alliance.

As part of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a grand rally will be held across the state on November 7. The 150th birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda will be observed on November 15.