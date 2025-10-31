Brick manufacturers seek resumption of short-term permit to excavate soil in TN

THOOTHUKUDI: Brick manufacturers across the state have urged the government to resume issuing short-term permits (3-month) for excavating soil required for brick production. The demand comes after officials stopped granting such permits a year ago, following a Patna High Court order that deemed earth extraction for brick-making a mining activity requiring environmental clearance.

Traditionally, brick manufacturers obtained 11-month leases to excavate earth from private patta lands under Rule 19(1) of the Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1959, duly obtaining an Environmental Clearance (EC) from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA). However, since the activity was classified as mining, obtaining an Environmental Clearance (EC) from the statutory authority became mandatory.

Responding to repeated requests to simplify the method, the Industries Department issued a G.O. (44) on February 26, 2021, amending the 1959 rules to allow extraction up to two metres without treating it as mining activity. It also authorised Deputy Directors and Assistant Directors of the Mines and Geology Department to issue three-month short-term permits for earth excavation from patta lands, primarily for improving agricultural fields.

The amendment eased the burden on brick manufacturers by exempting them from the tedious EC process through SEIAA. However, the officials allegedly stopped issuing short-term leases, following a Patna High Court order that ruled excavation of earth for brick-making as a mining activity requires environmental clearance. The officials in the Mines and Geology department said they were orally instructed to halt the processing of applications for short-term permits.