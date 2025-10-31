Brick manufacturers seek resumption of short-term permit to excavate soil in TN

THOOTHUKUDI: Brick manufacturers across the state have urged the government to resume issuing short-term permits (3-month) for excavating soil required for brick production. The demand comes after officials stopped granting such permits a year ago, following a Patna High Court order that deemed earth extraction for brick-making a mining activity requiring environmental clearance.
Traditionally, brick manufacturers obtained 11-month leases to excavate earth from private patta lands under Rule 19(1) of the Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1959, duly obtaining an Environmental Clearance (EC) from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA). However, since the activity was classified as mining, obtaining an Environmental Clearance (EC) from the statutory authority became mandatory.
Responding to repeated requests to simplify the method, the Industries Department issued a G.O. (44) on February 26, 2021, amending the 1959 rules to allow extraction up to two metres without treating it as mining activity. It also authorised Deputy Directors and Assistant Directors of the Mines and Geology Department to issue three-month short-term permits for earth excavation from patta lands, primarily for improving agricultural fields.
The amendment eased the burden on brick manufacturers by exempting them from the tedious EC process through SEIAA. However, the officials allegedly stopped issuing short-term leases, following a Patna High Court order that ruled excavation of earth for brick-making as a mining activity requires environmental clearance. The officials in the Mines and Geology department said they were orally instructed to halt the processing of applications for short-term permits.
Speaking to TNIE, K Rathna Shekar, president of the Federation of Brick Manufacturers Association, said that the state government must reconsider issuing short-term permits, as several kilns and chambers have reduced their production due to a lack of raw materials. “It takes at least a year to obtain EC from SEIAA. Getting an EC just to excavate earth for three months is impractical,” he said.
Manufacturers said the shortage of earth has affected red brick production, pushing several kilns to the brink of closure. However, the impact has not been strongly felt in the market as alternatives like fly ash bricks, Autoclaved Aerated Concrete blocks, and other innovative building materials have flooded the market.
A senior official said that no formal circular has been issued to stop granting three-month leases under G.O. 44. “The issue is being discussed with top officials to ensure short-term permits are given,” he said.