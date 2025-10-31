CB-CID will reopen probe if Kavin’s phone can be unlocked

TIRUNELVELI: The CB-CID police, which is probing into the murder of techie Kavin Selvaganesh, have informed the Special Court for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocity) Act cases in Tirunelveli on Monday that they would reopen investigation if there is chance to unlock his iPhone, even though charge-sheet has been filed.

“The deceased Kavin Selvaganesh’s iPhone could not be examined by the forensic science experts since it can be unlocked only through facial recognition. If there is (any) chance to unlock the phone, the investigation has to be re-opened and further investigation is needed,” CB-CID stated, when opposing the bail to sub inspector of police Saravanan who is accused of conspiring in the murder.

Also, CB-CID said Saravanan and his wife S Krishnakumari, who is also an SI, induced their son S Surjith, the prime accused, to destroy evidence after the murder. Dismissing the bail petition of Saravanan for the third time, Judge S Hema noted that Krishnakumari has not been arrested yet even though she has been named as an accused.

Before rejecting the bail petition, the judge further said Saravanan may tamper with witnesses and hamper further investigation if bail is given, and also remarked that ‘this is an honour killing case’.