CBI uses 3D laser scanner to recreate Karur stampede; questions local police, residents

KARUR: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Praveen Kumar on Friday visited Velusamypuram in Karur district, where 41 people lost their lives in a crowd crush during a Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) rally addressed by party leader Vijay on September 27.

This marked the CBI’s first on-site inspection after taking over the probe from the Special Investigation Team (SIT). A 12-member CBI team examined the site using the Focus Laser Scanning Solution, a high-precision 3D mapping technology, to understand the geography of the area.

State police officers, including DSP Selvaraj and Inspector Manikandan, were also brought to the site by the CBI during the inspection. Traffic was briefly restricted during the process.

As part of the investigation, officers were seen questioning residents and business owners in Velusamypuram, including shopkeepers, tea stall operators, and employees of a nearby software company where the stampede took place.