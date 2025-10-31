Centre to invite bids for offshore wind projects in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat by February
CHENNAI: In a major push towards clean energy, the Union government is expected to invite tenders to set up offshore wind energy projects of 500 megawatt (MW) each in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat by February next year, said Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) Pralhad Joshi on Thursday.
Speaking at the seventh International Trade Fair and Conference on Renewable Energy in Chennai, Joshi said, “The government aims to achieve 500 gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2030, and offshore wind projects will contribute significantly to that goal. Of these, 100 GW-110 GW will come from wind. We are also taking concrete steps to develop India’s vast offshore wind potential, targeting 30 GW, with initial tenders.”
The minister highlighted that Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Maharashtra have been at the forefront of India’s wind power revolution. “The steady humming of wind turbines, especially here in Tamil Nadu, symbolises India’s clean energy dream,” he added.
India set for 1st first offshore project: Sivasankar
Emphasising the need to strengthen domestic manufacturing, Joshi further said, “We should aim to develop a world-class wind manufacturing ecosystem that is efficient, competitive, and land-optimal. The reduction of GST on renewable energy equipment is helping the industry for more production. At the same time, we can repower old wind farms by replacing smaller, outdated turbines with modern, high-capacity ones.”
Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity and Transport SS Sivasankar, who also addressed the conference, said the state’s coastline has a potential of over 35 GW of offshore wind energy, supported by strong and consistent wind speeds.
“Through the National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE) and the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership, we are preparing for India’s first offshore wind project off the Tamil Nadu coast,” he said. Sivasankar further noted that the recently-announced Green Transition Alliance (India-Denmark, 2025) will strengthen cooperation in offshore wind, energy storage, and industrial decarbonisation.
Pointing out that Tamil Nadu’s legacy in renewable energy is both deep and dynamic, Sivasankar noted that the state is ranked fourth nationally in total installed renewable capacity, with over 25,500 MW from renewable sources. In the wind energy segment, TN stands second nationally, with an impressive 11,500 MW of installed capacity.