Centre to invite bids for offshore wind projects in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat by February

CHENNAI: In a major push towards clean energy, the Union government is expected to invite tenders to set up offshore wind energy projects of 500 megawatt (MW) each in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat by February next year, said Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) Pralhad Joshi on Thursday.

Speaking at the seventh International Trade Fair and Conference on Renewable Energy in Chennai, Joshi said, “The government aims to achieve 500 gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2030, and offshore wind projects will contribute significantly to that goal. Of these, 100 GW-110 GW will come from wind. We are also taking concrete steps to develop India’s vast offshore wind potential, targeting 30 GW, with initial tenders.”

The minister highlighted that Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Maharashtra have been at the forefront of India’s wind power revolution. “The steady humming of wind turbines, especially here in Tamil Nadu, symbolises India’s clean energy dream,” he added.