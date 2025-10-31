Coimbatore store fined Rs 40,000 for asking customer to buy extra to avail free parking

COIMBATORE: A department store has to pay a heavy price for asking a customer to purchase groceries exceeding Rs 500 to access its free parking. It has been ordered to pay Rs 40,000 for asking a customer to purchase goods exceeding Rs 500 to access its free parking.

The District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission ordered payment of Rs 30,000 as compensation to the petitioner, Gowri, for causing her mentony agony. Also, the store has to pay litigation expenses of Rs 10,000. Gowri resides near Race Course on Trichy Road in Coimbatore.

She and her friends went to the store near the District Court Complex on the Government Arts College Road on February 17. She parked her car in the parking lot of the store.

After drinking juice at the store for Rs 240, she asked the cashier to put a seal on it so that she could take out the car from the parking without any fee. However, the management refused, saying she should purchase for more than Rs 500 to avail free access to the parking lot.

She then told the store management that she would pay the parking fee. However, they did not accept it. Having no option, Gowri was forced to make an additional purchase and incurred a total bill of Rs 538 from the store.