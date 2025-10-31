Crizildaa seeks Rs 6 lakh as maintenance from celebrity chef, files plea in court

CHENNAI: Noted costume designer Joy Crizildaa has filed a petition in a family court in Chennai seeking a direction to celebrity chef Madhampatti Rangaraj to provide her Rs 6.50 lakh per month as maintenance to meet her medical expenses and those of her unborn child.

In her petition, Crizildaa stated that she is seven months pregnant and requires emotional and medical support after being abandoned by Rangaraj. She alleged that he deceived her under the pretext of marriage to establish a physical relationship.

She contended that Rangaraj is duty-bound to meet the financial obligations arising from their matrimonial and domestic relationship, including medical expenses for check-ups, scans, and delivery.

Crizildaa said she had to step away from her career as a fashion designer following her marriage with Rangaraj the subsequent pregnancy, leaving her without financial support.

She further stated that until August, Rangaraj had been paying the rent for her house, leased through his company, while she managed other household expenses. She prayed for the court to issue a direction to Rangaraj to pay Rs 6.50 lakh per month as maintenance, including house rent, medical and other expenses and the EMI for a car. She also said that Rangaraj has recently distanced himself after living with her in a domestic relationship and fathering a child.

It may be noted that a petition filed by Rangaraj seeking a gag order against Crizildaa from making alleged defamatory comments against him is pending in the high court.