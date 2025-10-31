DCPU to recruit protection officer in TN's Nagapattinam

NAGAPATTINAM: Applications have been invited for the post of Protection Officer (Non-Institutional Care) at the District Child Protection Unit in Nagapattinam under the Mission Vatsalya scheme of the Department of Social Welfare and Child Development. The position will be filled on a contract basis with a consolidated monthly pay of Rs 27,804.

Eligible candidates must hold a postgraduate degree in Social Work, Sociology, Child Development, Human Rights, Public Administration, Psychology, Mental Health, Law, Public Health, or Social Resource Management from a recognised university. Applicants must be residents of the Nagapattinam district and below 42 years of age.

Application forms can be downloaded from (http://www.nagapattinam.nic.in) or obtained directly from the District Child Protection Office. Completed applications with necessary certificates must be sent to the District Child Protection Officer, District Child Protection Office, Room No 209, Second Floor, District Collectorate, Nagapattinam - 611003, before 5:45 pm on November 10, 2025. For further information, candidates may contact 04365-253018.