IIT-M develops vertical take-off, landing tech

CHENNAI: In a major leap for India’s aerospace research, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras have developed and tested a Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) system powered by hybrid rocket thrusters and virtual simulation technology — a breakthrough that could one day enable aircraft and drones to take off and land vertically without the need for long runways.
The team successfully simulated a soft landing, allowing the aircraft to slow down and touch the ground gently, an essential feature for both air and space vehicles, said a statement issued by IIT-Madras.
Unlike traditional engines that are complex and require frequent maintenance, hybrid rocket motors are simpler, safer, and can adjust their thrust more easily. These qualities make them ideal for use in future VTOL aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).Explaining the potential of the research, professor PA Ramakrishna from the Department of Aerospace Engineering said VTOL aircraft could revolutionise access to remote regions.
“Such aircraft can take off and land vertically, but fly faster and farther like conventional airplanes. This would make operations possible in terrains where building long runways is impractical,” he said.
Once perfected, this technology could transform both civil and military aviation, allowing smaller aircraft to operate from many locations rather than depending on a few large airports. “It could decentralise air transport and bring strategic and operational advantages,” Ramakrishna added.
The study, co-authored by Ramakrishna, Joel George Manathara, and Anandu Bhadran, of IIT-Madras, has been published in the International Journal of Aeronautical and Space Sciences.
Manathara noted that using hybrid rocket thrusters for VTOL is a new and unique approach. The team has also developed a special fuel that works with compressed air as the oxidizer, making the system easier and safer to operate. Another interesting aspect of this work is the unique Hardware-in-the-Loop Simulation (HILS) framework that IIT-Madras researchers have developed.