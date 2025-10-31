IIT-M develops vertical take-off, landing tech

CHENNAI: In a major leap for India’s aerospace research, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras have developed and tested a Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) system powered by hybrid rocket thrusters and virtual simulation technology — a breakthrough that could one day enable aircraft and drones to take off and land vertically without the need for long runways.

The team successfully simulated a soft landing, allowing the aircraft to slow down and touch the ground gently, an essential feature for both air and space vehicles, said a statement issued by IIT-Madras.

Unlike traditional engines that are complex and require frequent maintenance, hybrid rocket motors are simpler, safer, and can adjust their thrust more easily. These qualities make them ideal for use in future VTOL aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).Explaining the potential of the research, professor PA Ramakrishna from the Department of Aerospace Engineering said VTOL aircraft could revolutionise access to remote regions.