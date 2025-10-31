Karaiyan pond renovated at Rs 99 lakh now neglected in TN's Madurai

MADURAI: Melur residents have expressed dissatisfaction over the neglect of Karaiyan pond, which was renovated in 2022-23 for Rs 99 lakh as part of the Kalaignar Urban Development Scheme (KNMT).

S P Manavalan, a social activist, told the TNIE that the location of the pond draws residents to its scenic surroundings. Recognising its strategic position, a pedestrian pathway was constructed around it. Though the pathway encouraged walkers to visit during morning and evening strolls, the lack of maintenance over time disrupted this space. Overgrown bushes encroached upon all sections of the pathway, making it difficult for walkers to navigate. As a result, people stopped coming.”

Rajesh, a resident, said that the park has now become an abandoned place, and cracks have begun appearing across all sections. Additionally, the water has become dirty and filled with algae.

P Krishnaveni, Melur municipality commissioner, told the TNIE that the recent rains have led to the uncontrolled growth of shrubs and bushes. “To address this, restoration and repair works will begin promptly. Although paver blocks are already installed, removing the grass has been challenging. As an initial step, grass cutters will be deployed to clear the vegetation. Following this, a full-scale renovation will be undertaken. There are plans to involve non-governmental organisations in the maintenance efforts,” she added.