Labour migration, debt cripple BHEL suppliers as MSME units seek government aid in TN

TIRUCHY: Hundreds of ancillary units, primarily MSME units, that depend on contracts from PSU major BHEL are weighed down by debt, dwindling skilled manpower and a severe liquidity crunch and are struggling to remain relevant. From a peak of 450 ancillary industries that once powered BHEL’s ecosystem, many have shut down or shifted to other trades.

“Since 2018, we’ve faced one blow after another – first India’s climate commitments, then Covid-19 lockdowns and bad debts. Only a few units now have the strength to bounce back,” said S Ashok Sundaresan, member and former president of the BHEL Small and Medium Industries Association (BHELSIA).

According to him, the most pressing challenge is the acute shortage of skilled manpower. “Most of our experienced workers – fitters, welders, turners, CNC operators – have migrated to northern India or the Gulf. We now have around 20,000 workers but we need to double that to meet the fresh demand from BHEL,” Sundaresan said.

Mentioning there being a heavy demand for welders and turners, he said, “We are training new workforce ourselves, but it will take time before they can match the skill level of the older generation.” Even for those who have restarted operations, lack of working capital remains a major hurdle.

“Many units can’t sustain operations for even a few months. Banks are reluctant to extend new credit and several BHEL orders are now going to suppliers in other states,” he added. Adding to the woes is the issue of liquidity damage, said K Senthilraj, core committee member of BHELSIA.

“As our production potential has gone down, we sometimes fail to deliver on promised timelines and end up paying liquidated damages (LD) to BHEL. If these penalties can at least be eased until we revive, it would help us recover faster,” he remarked.