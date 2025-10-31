Over 10K government school students pursue higher education in TN's Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy district has topped Tamil Nadu in higher education enrolment among government school students, with 98% of Class 12 students securing admission to various higher education institutions for the 2024-25 academic year, according to a statement from District Collector V Saravanan on Thursday.

According to official data from the School Education Department, Tiruchy recorded the highest percentage of admissions in the state, followed by Nilgiris (98%) and Perambalur (97%), while the state average stood at 91%. This year's performance marks a notable improvement for Tiruchy, which had achieved 95% enrolment in 2023-24.

Out of 11,064 students who appeared for the Class 12 exams from government higher secondary schools, 10,864 students have joined colleges across various streams - including 6,220 in arts and science, 2,275 in engineering, 317 in medicine, 300 in management, and others in nursing, polytechnic, and law. Under the Naan Mudhalvan initiative, the district organised a two-phase programme- 'College Kanavu' in May 2025 across the Tiruchy and Lalgudi educational districts to create awareness on higher education opportunities and scholarships.