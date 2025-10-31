Sengottaiyan allies with O Panneerselvam, TTV Dhinakaran in open defiance of EPS

Our unity will continue until DMK govt is uprooted: TTV

Dhinakaran said that his party was not opposed to the AIADMK as a movement but to its current leadership. “Our only political adversary is Edappadi K Palaniswami, who betrayed Amma’s legacy. Beyond that, we have no enmity with anyone.

The DMK is our true rival,” he said. On the three leaders joining hands, Dhinakaran said, “Our unity will continue until the DMK government is uprooted. This collaboration is an effort to restore the golden era of Puratchi Thalaivar MGR and Puratchi Thalaivi Amma.” OPS and Sengottaiyan also echoed his views. OPS and Sengottaiyan briefly returned to the memorial to meet Sasikala there.

EPS, whose visit to the memorial preceded them, held a press meet in Madurai later. “These persons, during the AIADMK regime, back-stabbed us and we lost power. Due to the presence of traitors, we couldn’t capture power in the 2021 Assembly election. These persons are acting as the B-Team of the DMK.

None can defeat the AIADMK. The trio forming an alliance in the present political scenario for the upcoming election is a sheer waste,” he said. On Sengottaiyan joining hands with Dhinakaran, Sasikala and OPS, he said, “Anyone who deviates from the ideology of AIADMK party command, will face action.”