Sengottaiyan allies with O Panneerselvam, TTV Dhinakaran in open defiance of EPS

RAMANATHAPURAM/MADURAI: In another open show of dissent against AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, disgruntled senior party leader KA Sengottaiyan on Thursday utilised the occasion of Thevar Jayanthi to assert his stand against the former chief minister by publicly joining hands with expelled leaders VK Sasikala, O Panneerselvam and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran. EPS, later in Madurai, made it clear that action would be likely against his party colleague.
The political development unfolded in the backdrop of the 118th birth anniversary and 63rd guru pooja of freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar observed at Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram with Dhinakaran, OPS and Sengottaiyan visiting the Thevar memorial. After paying tribute, they announced their decision to work together to “end the DMK regime” and bring back the governance model of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa.
Our unity will continue until DMK govt is uprooted: TTV
Dhinakaran said that his party was not opposed to the AIADMK as a movement but to its current leadership. “Our only political adversary is Edappadi K Palaniswami, who betrayed Amma’s legacy. Beyond that, we have no enmity with anyone.
The DMK is our true rival,” he said. On the three leaders joining hands, Dhinakaran said, “Our unity will continue until the DMK government is uprooted. This collaboration is an effort to restore the golden era of Puratchi Thalaivar MGR and Puratchi Thalaivi Amma.” OPS and Sengottaiyan also echoed his views. OPS and Sengottaiyan briefly returned to the memorial to meet Sasikala there.
EPS, whose visit to the memorial preceded them, held a press meet in Madurai later. “These persons, during the AIADMK regime, back-stabbed us and we lost power. Due to the presence of traitors, we couldn’t capture power in the 2021 Assembly election. These persons are acting as the B-Team of the DMK.
None can defeat the AIADMK. The trio forming an alliance in the present political scenario for the upcoming election is a sheer waste,” he said. On Sengottaiyan joining hands with Dhinakaran, Sasikala and OPS, he said, “Anyone who deviates from the ideology of AIADMK party command, will face action.”