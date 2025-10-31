Tambaram Corporation releases helpline numbers for rain-related emergencies

CHENNAI: With the onset of the northeast monsoon, the Tambaram City Municipal Corporation (TCMC) has released mobile numbers of key officials, including the Mayor, Commissioner, and zonal monitoring officers, to enable the public to report rain and flood-related emergencies. Three senior officers have also been designated to oversee the entire corporation’s flood mitigation efforts.

However, civic activist Albert P’ Rayan criticised the corporation for its lack of responsiveness to public grievances. In a social media post, he alleged that complaints sent through email and WhatsApp often go unacknowledged. “The PRO’s office does not respond to emails,” he said.

Several councillors, including those from the ruling DMK and its allies, have also echoed similar concerns. TCMC has scheduled its council meeting for Friday, where councillors are expected to raise urgent issues related to desilting of stormwater drains and removal of encroachments along waterways.