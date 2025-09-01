36-km Walajah-Karaipettai NH widening to end in September

CHENNAI: Providing partial relief for motorists, the widening of the 36.08 km four-lane Chennai-Bengaluru NH into a six-lane stretch between Walajah and Karaipettai is likely to be completed in September. Of the entire stretch, six-lane expansion has already been completed for 33.25 km and the remaining works is scheduled to be completed by next month, officials from NHAI said. The project cost is estimated at `766.51 crore for 36.08 km.
However, six-laning of the remaining 34 km stretch between Sriperumbudur and Karaipettai, involving the construction of 16 flyovers and bridges, is expected to be completed only by October next year. The NHAI has appointed a new contractor for finishing the pending works in the 18 km Sriperumbudur-Karaipettai section for Rs 411.16 crore in January. The 70-km NH section carries about 75,000 passenger car units a day.
The civil works for the project commenced in 2018, and since then, motorists have been enduring severe hardships due to the delayed widening process. Along the Sriperumbudur-Karaipettai stretch, pillars for bridges and flyovers have been left unfinished at 16 locations, forcing vehicles to shift lanes every two kilometres as the road narrows. The situation is worsened by large pits dug up for stormwater drains and service lanes, coupled with the absence of proper warning signage.
Official sources said the NHAI was unable to complete the project due to challenges such as shortage of soil and fly ash, labour migration caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and other issues.
Although work resumed in 2021, the short supply of soil, fly ash and other materials led to halting of the project. After being suspended for nearly 15 months, the civil works resumed in January this year after the NHAI appointed a new contractor to complete the remaining works. The 70-km section has 70 accident black spots, prompting the NHAI to propose 17 flyovers/bridges at all major intersections, which has led to an increased demand for construction materials. Particularly, huge quantity of fly ash is required to lay approach ramps for flyovers, said officials.
The thermal power station at Vallur, which is a special purpose vehicle of NTPC and the state government has refused to supply fly ash free of cost to the NHAI. After multiple meetings involving cabinet secretaries, the NHAI has been asked to participate in the auction conducted by NTPC to source fly ash. “The issues involved in sourcing materials have been sorted out. The road will be ready by October next year,” an official from NHAI said.
Sharing his experience, S Vishnu Durai, a resident of Hosur, said, “It takes nearly three hours to cover the 70 km distance during weekends and festival seasons. Heavy vehicles and two-wheelers frequently change lanes due to road closures. Additionally, large pits along the route have not been properly fenced.”
Another motorist, S Selvakumar from Thiruvalam, pointed out that toll rates have not increased since 2020, however, the toll plaza continues to collect fees for a road that has not yet been fully laid. “Toll collection should be suspended until the work is completed,” he said.
S Yuvraj, president of Tamil Nadu State Sand Lorry Owners Federation, said, “Motorists have been charged toll for the past seven years for using the road which is unsafe for commutation. The NHAI should complete the works without any delay.”