36-km Walajah-Karaipettai NH widening to end in September

CHENNAI: Providing partial relief for motorists, the widening of the 36.08 km four-lane Chennai-Bengaluru NH into a six-lane stretch between Walajah and Karaipettai is likely to be completed in September. Of the entire stretch, six-lane expansion has already been completed for 33.25 km and the remaining works is scheduled to be completed by next month, officials from NHAI said. The project cost is estimated at `766.51 crore for 36.08 km.

However, six-laning of the remaining 34 km stretch between Sriperumbudur and Karaipettai, involving the construction of 16 flyovers and bridges, is expected to be completed only by October next year. The NHAI has appointed a new contractor for finishing the pending works in the 18 km Sriperumbudur-Karaipettai section for Rs 411.16 crore in January. The 70-km NH section carries about 75,000 passenger car units a day.

The civil works for the project commenced in 2018, and since then, motorists have been enduring severe hardships due to the delayed widening process. Along the Sriperumbudur-Karaipettai stretch, pillars for bridges and flyovers have been left unfinished at 16 locations, forcing vehicles to shift lanes every two kilometres as the road narrows. The situation is worsened by large pits dug up for stormwater drains and service lanes, coupled with the absence of proper warning signage.

Official sources said the NHAI was unable to complete the project due to challenges such as shortage of soil and fly ash, labour migration caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and other issues.