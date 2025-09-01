BIM yet to reinstate Dalit assistant professor, likely to appeal Madras HC order

TIRUCHY: An assistant professor, who is from a Scheduled Caste community, has sought the intervention of state higher education department stating the Bharathidasan Institute of Management (BIM) has not reinstated him despite an order issued by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on August 4. The director of the institution said they are exploring options to appeal against the order in Supreme Court within the stipulated period of 90 days.

Dr CNS Ramnath Babu, an alumnus, joined the BIM in April 2021 as assistant professor in marketing department. On completion of probation period, he was terminated by the director Asit K Barma in July 2023 without issuing notice. Dr Babu challenged it in the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, which stayed the termination and later quashed it in November 2023.

BIM obtained a stay that prolonged the dispute until August 2025, when a division bench dismissed the appeal and upheld his reinstatement. The judges held that while probationers could be discharged for poor performance, punitive or stigmatic termination required an inquiry. On August 24, Boiler Plant police booked Asit K Barma under the SC/ST Act.