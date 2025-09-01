Bomb threat to Tiruppur collector's office sent via Russian server, reveals probe

TIRUPPUR: After a bomb threat was sent to the Tiruppur district collector’s office with the subject ‘This is for Ajmal Kasab’, an investigation revealed that the threat email was sent from a Russian server.

The cybercrime police have filed a case under sections 351(4) and 353(1) (b) of BNS.

Around 4.54 am on August 28, the bomb threat was sent to the official email of the district collector's office and the official email of the district revenue officer's office. A similar threat was also made to the corporation office. "2 RDX IED blast in Tiruppur collector and corporation office. In particular, washrooms and desks. Evacuate staff by 1.25 pm," the email stated.

The city police then conducted a search of the collector's office and corporation office. The special team, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) and sniffer dogs conducted searches, but did not find any explosives.

The email also contained some unusual phrases such as 'This is for Ajmal Kasab', sources said.