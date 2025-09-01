Chennai sanitation workers get Rs 565/day against HC mandate of Rs 761/day

CHENNAI: Despite the Madras High Court on August 20 directing the Greater Chennai Corporation to ensure that sanitation workers receive either the minimum wage of Rs 761 per day or their last drawn wage of Rs 753 per day — whichever is higher — Chennai Enviro Solutions Private Limited (CESPL), which recently took over waste management operations in the Royapuram and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zones, issued appointment letters on August 24 fixing their gross salary at a mere Rs 16,950 a month (Rs 565 per day), before deductions such as PF, ESIC, etc.
Some of the appointment letters examined by TNIE were even found to be incomplete, with no mention of the salary amount. These letters contained only the employee’s details and the official seal of CESPL, yet had been signed by the employees.
The workers, many of whom said that they could not read, signed the documents believing they were still being retained as temporary staff under the GCC for Rs 23,000 salary per month, they said.
“It was only after reaching home and having the order read by our children that we realised we had been appointed under Chennai Enviro Solutions, and that too at a reduced salary,” said Sangeetha*, a sanitation worker from Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zone.
The sanitation worker said that conservancy inspectors and councillors called them on August 24 and assured that their jobs would remain ‘under the corporation’ with a salary of Rs 23,000, and that they would also receive another Rs 23,000 as a compensation despite not working during their protest period.
Claiming it was a “one-day offer”, the workers were asked to report to the zonal office and sign the papers immediately. Believing the claims, many workers complied, they said. Upon learning that it was not the case, they have refrained from reporting to work.
Sanjay*, a 47-year-old worker from the Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zone, said, “I have been working with the city corporation as a sanitation worker for the past 13 years. On August 24, our conservancy inspector called me and asked me to report immediately. Without knowing what it was about, I went to the zonal office, where they gave me a paper to sign. I signed it, assuming it was routine. Later, they told me to report for duty on September 1,” he said.
What has especially angered the workers is the company’s terms which included provisions that allow it to alter wages and benefits at its discretion, place employees on a six-month probation period (which could be extended unilaterally by the company), and transfer them to any department or location within the company. It also states that employment may be terminated at any time by either party with one month’s notice or pay in lieu.
Some workers, however, continued to report for duty on August 25 due to financial circumstances. They said they held on to the hope that they would be paid Rs 23,000 as verbally promised by conservancy inspectors.
Two days after joining work, the workers alleged that although their duty officially begins at 6 am, they were asked to sign the attendance register by 5.45 am.
“If we arrived even a few minutes late, we were told to go home as there was no work for the day,” said a worker. They also complained that only one broomstick was provided per worker, but with the city corporation, they used two to sweep the roads. Since the Battery-Operated Vehicles (BOVs) were not fully operational, former BOV drivers were asked to work as sweepers, they lamented.
Satyabama*, another worker, said, “I joined because of the pressure from moneylenders and my landlord. Now, with a lower salary, probation terms, and frequent relocation, I feel my job is at constant risk. I had to stop after two days, but I don’t know what my situation will be next month.”
A representative of CESPL told TNIE that the appointment orders will be revised again in line with the court order, fixing wages at `761 per day, which will be inclusive of PF and ESIC benefits. Other benefits such as assistance for children’s education, marriage, and accident coverage, would be provided.
So far, about 850 temporary sanitation workers previously engaged with the GCC have joined the private contractor, the official added. TNIE reached out to Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru for comment, but to little avail.
LTUC state secretary K Suresh said an appeal challenging the privatisation move is listed for hearing in HC on Monday and that they have planned a protest on September 2 at Chennai collectorate and other districts.
A corporation official said the workers would have misunderstood regarding the job ‘under corporation’.
(* Names changed)