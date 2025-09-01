CM Stalin fetes Tamil diaspora in Germany, to address investment forum today

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday presided over a cultural event organised by the Tamil diaspora in Germany, where associations from across Europe staged performances celebrating Tamil heritage.

On the occasion, Stalin felicitated several Tamil Sangams from different European countries for their role in preserving Tamil identity and promoting the state’s culture abroad.

Arriving in the early hours of Sunday at Düsseldorf International Airport, the CM was welcomed by German officials, Abhishek Dubey, Chargé d’Affaires at the Indian Embassy in Berlin, and Vibha Kant Sharma, Acting Consul General in Frankfurt. Hundreds of diaspora members gathered at the airport to greet him.

According to an official release, Stalin will on Monday chair a high-powered investment conclave in Düsseldorf, engaging with global investors and industry leaders. Several MoUs and investment commitments are expected, alongside one-to-one meetings with firms keen on expanding operations in Tamil Nadu.

The CM is also scheduled to meet North Rhine-Westphalia’s Minister-President Hendrik Wüst to explore cooperation with Germany’s most industrialised state. Following his Germany tour, Stalin will head to the UK for further investor discussions, diaspora interactions and academic engagements.