Farmers, fishers join hands to oppose ONGC hydrocarbon project in Ramanathapuram

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Hydrocarbon Project Opposition Committee on Sunday announced that it would launch sustained protests, including bandhs, until the centre withdraws its proposed hydrocarbon exploration project in Ramanathapuram.

The decision was made at a meeting of the committee, which brings together representatives of farmers’ and fishers’ associations, trade bodies and environmental groups.

Members resolved to intensify agitation following the recent clearance granted by the State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority to the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for drilling exploratory wells. The proposed project spans 1,403.41 sq km across Ramanathapuram.

Farmers and environmental activists have voiced fears that drilling would devastate fertile lands and severely damage the fragile coastal ecosystem. M Arjunan, general secretary of the Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundaru-Krithummal Interlink Canal Irrigation Federation, noted that while the state had assured the approval would be withdrawn, no official order has been issued. “Until the clearance is revoked and the project scrapped, we will continue our protests. The government must also recognise Ramanathapuram as part of the Cauvery sub-basin,” he said.

The panel announced awareness campaigns across 20 affected villages in September, grama sabha resolutions on October 2.