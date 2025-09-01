Five boys injured after plastic bag explodes near Panruti

CUDDALORE: Five boys were injured in a blast allegedly triggered by plastic explosives at Samathuvapuram Rajaganapathi Nagar in Kadampuliyur panchayat near Panruti on Saturday. The injured, M Govindarasu (14), M Venkatesh (15), M Mukesh (12), R Rajavel (10), and R Rajesh (13), are all residents of the same locality, police said.

The boys were playing near the residential quarters at Samathuvapuram, where 504 houses had been constructed, of which only 19 were occupied. In D Block, a plastic bucket containing some unidentified materials was found on the first floor. Govindarasu climbed up and pushed a plastic bag from the bucket down which exploded with a loud noise and smoke.

Venkatesh, Mukesh, Rajavel, and Rajesh suffered injuries on their hands, legs, and bodies, with bleeding wounds. Govindarasu sustained hearing loss. All five were taken to the Panruti GH and were later referred to the Cuddalore GH. Panruti taluk revenue officials and Kadampuliyur police personnel held an inquiry.