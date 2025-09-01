Government schools in Tamil Nadu to conduct monthly tests for classes 1-9

CHENNAI: In a bid to improve learning outcomes, government schools in Tamil Nadu will conduct monthly assessments for classes 1 to 9 from this academic year. The tests will feature higher order thinking (HOT) questions designed to help students move away from rote learning towards conceptual understanding, and to better prepare them for competitive examinations.

According to a circular issued by the school education department, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will set the question papers, which will be sent to District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) and distributed to schools through the respective Chief Education Officers (CEOs).

The assessments will cover English, Mathematics, Science and General Knowledge. After the tests, subject teachers should discuss the questions and answers with students to help them understand concepts, the circular said. District-level officials have also been asked to inspect schools to ensure the assessments are conducted properly.

Officials said monthly tests were earlier held only for classes 6 to 9. Under the new initiative, the scope has been expanded to classes 1 to 9. The move, they said, aligns with the SEP and is intended to help students build a stronger foundation for higher education and employment.

The move comes in the wake of the State Level Achievement Survey 2025, conducted for students in classes 3, 5 and 8, which highlighted significant learning gaps. The average scores for Class 8 students stood at 52% in Tamil, 39% in English, 38% in Mathematics, 37% in Science and 54% in Social Science, with Mathematics and Science emerging as the weakest subjects.