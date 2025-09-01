Man dies in group clash over fetching water at Mela Panjappur in Tiruchy, 10 arrested

TIRUCHY: A 65-year-old man was murdered and four others were injured in a clash over collecting water at Mela Panjappur on Friday. E Pudur police on Sunday arrested 10 people in connection with the incident. Police said the deceased M Raju had two sons- Jayapal (36) and Karthick (32). The family rears cows near their house.

On August 29, Jayapal and Karthick, on a two-wheeler, went to fetch water from a nearby tank for their cattle when they were stopped by Sakthivel and his son Abi, of Colony Street, The two told them not to use the road, claiming they were riding fast. Despite the objection, the brothers proceeded to take water. Both groups belonged to different castes.

Later, Sakthivel and his supporters went to Jayapal's house and confronted them over the matter. A heated argument ensued during which the group attacked Raju and his sons using a machete and logs. Raju, his sons along with Sakthivel's supporters P Mathavan (24) and A Devika (50) sustained injuries. Upon receiving information, E Pudur police rescued the injured and admitted them to MGMGH. Raju succumbed on Sunday morning.

Police registered a case against 12 people under BNS and arrested Mathavan and Devika, A Thomas (a) Rajendren (39), S Anjalai (45) and T Ramamoorthy (26), P Suriya (24), S Abi (23), A Vignesh (20), P Vellaiyamal (45) and S Muruganandam (25). Search is under way for Sakthivel and another suspect.