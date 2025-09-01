Nine hurt in caste clash at Vinayagar rally in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: A Vinayagar idol procession took a violent turn after clashes erupted between Adi Dravidars and caste Hindus at Beerjeypalli near Uddanapalli on Sunday evening, leaving nine persons injured. Locals present at the spot said the caste Hindus were irked that the Adi Dravidars took out idol procession beyond their time, which led to the clash.

Six Adi Dravidars and three caste Hindus suffered injuries, and were admitted to the Government District Headquarters Hospital at Hosur.

N Dinesh (38), a driver from Beerjeypalli who belongs to an Adi Dravidar family, told TNIE, “We were not allowed to worship in front of the Vinayagar temple in the village. When we stayed there for a while, we were attacked by caste Hindus, and some even attacked us with small knives, blades and wooden logs, and also pelted us with stones.” Dinesh, who suffered injuries to his head, said the issue has been ongoing for many years.

M Guna (25), a caste Hindu man from Beerjeypalli who suffered injuries to his mouth told TNIE, “The issue arose over the procession’s timing. While Adi Dravidars were told to come before 2 pm, they came near the temple after the allotted time. We were also attacked with stones by the other group.”

Caste Hindu families had taken five Vinayagar idols on procession, while an Adi Dravidar family had taken one idol out on procession in the village.

Shoolagiri tahsildar K Valarmathi and revenue officials reached the spot and immersed all idols in a waterbody.