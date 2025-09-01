Technology helps Madurai Rural cops to address complaints effectively

MADURAI: A new digital system adopted by the Superintendent of Police office to handle public grievances has helped district police to effectively handle around 4,150 petitions with 75% resolved and 25% still under enquiry.

The SP, B K Arvind, in collaboration with a private firm, developed ‘Pothumakkal Manukkal Kuraitheerpu Thittam’, a software which has been used by rural police since January. When a petitioner approaches with a grievance, the district police office (DPO) will upload the petition details (such as petition copy and supportive documents) along with his remarks, such as whether an inquiry is held by an inspector or a spot inquiry is necessary to the portal and that will be accessible to both the concerned police station officials and the deputy SP.

The petitioners are also given an acknowledgement receipt and contact number for clarification. Arvind said that this system eliminates the previous delay where officers had to manually collect petitions from the DPO, which often took a day or two. However, now the police stations can immediately access the petition and begin the enquiry. The investigation officer’s report will also be uploaded to the portal, allowing him to monitor the progress at any time.