TN educational officers not responding to petitions within stipulated 30-day period, allege petitioners

COIMBATORE: Despite the state government's order mandating a response on petitioner's status within 30 days, there have been allegations that most officers in the School Education Department do not comply with the order.

Petitioners have urged the School Education Department secretary to direct all its subordinate officers to follow the Chief Secretary's instructions regarding procedures for handling grievance petitions.

In a letter, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam said an acknowledgement copy should be sent immediately and at the latest, within three days of receipt of grievance petitions.

Grievance should be addressed within a maximum period of one month from its receipt, and it should be with a speaking order in the event of a redressal or rejection, if found necessary

In case, additional time is required for its finalisation for some reasons, the petitioner should be informed in writing of the extended period of time for its finalisation. In case it is found unfeasible to accede to the petitioner’s request, a reasoned reply may be issued within the stipulated time limit of one month," the letter had stated.

R Rajkumar, a petitioner from Virudhunagar district, told TNIE that his mother, who worked at a government-aided middle school in Rajapalayam block as a secondary grade teacher, was not paid her salary from 2000 to 2004 due to alleged ‘internal politics’ at the school.