TN plans 142-km six-lane highway from Chennai to Vellore

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu highways department is planning a new six-lane, access-controlled highway from Chennai to Vellore linking major industrial corridors along the route, which would make travel from Tambaram and other south Chennai suburbs to Arcot and Vellore much faster.

The proposed corridor, which will have a partial greenfield alignment, will connect the Oragadam Industrial hub, Cheyyar SIPCOT industrial park, and another SIPCOT park planned along NH38 in Vellore district, whose location is yet to be finalised.

The new highway is aimed at improving freight movement to the Kattupalli and Ennore Ports from the three SIPCOTs and other industrial units along the way, while easing congestion on the Sriperumbudur-Vellore stretch of the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway.

Official sources said the six-lane highway (with an approximate distance of 135 km to 142 km) will originate at the under-construction Chennai Peripheral Ring Road (CPRR) near Oragadam and terminate at NH38 in Vellore district via Cheyyar SIPCOT. This will include a 68-km section that will run from the CPRR at Oragadam to Mangal Koot Road near Cheyyar SIPCOT.