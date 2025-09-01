TN plans 142-km six-lane highway from Chennai to Vellore

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu highways department is planning a new six-lane, access-controlled highway from Chennai to Vellore linking major industrial corridors along the route, which would make travel from Tambaram and other south Chennai suburbs to Arcot and Vellore much faster.
The proposed corridor, which will have a partial greenfield alignment, will connect the Oragadam Industrial hub, Cheyyar SIPCOT industrial park, and another SIPCOT park planned along NH38 in Vellore district, whose location is yet to be finalised.
The new highway is aimed at improving freight movement to the Kattupalli and Ennore Ports from the three SIPCOTs and other industrial units along the way, while easing congestion on the Sriperumbudur-Vellore stretch of the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway.
Official sources said the six-lane highway (with an approximate distance of 135 km to 142 km) will originate at the under-construction Chennai Peripheral Ring Road (CPRR) near Oragadam and terminate at NH38 in Vellore district via Cheyyar SIPCOT. This will include a 68-km section that will run from the CPRR at Oragadam to Mangal Koot Road near Cheyyar SIPCOT.
Land acquisition afoot for Oragadam-Cheyyar stretch
It will broadly follow the alignment of the shelved Chennai-Salem Expressway. From Cheyyar SIPCOT, the corridor will extend to Vellore along the Vellore-Tiruvannamalai NH and pass through the Arcot-Tindivanam State Highway and a few other junctions. The proposed highway will provide direct connectivity to Arcot via Cheyyar SIPCOT for motorists from GST Road, reducing travel time.
The Tamil Nadu Road Development Company has invited tenders to conduct a feasibility report for extending the Oragadam Cheyyar Industrial Corridor up to NH38 in Vellore. The proposed plan is still at a nascent stage, and the distance and actual cost-benefit can be determined only after the feasibility study, sources said.
“For the construction of the 68-km new highway from Oragadam to Cheyyar SIPCOT, land acquisition is in progress. A detailed report for OCIC development has been prepared, which also includes upgrading the existing state highways into four- and six-lane roads,” said an official.
Looking ahead, Cheyyar SIPCOT will be linked to areas with potential industrial growth. “A consultant will be appointed to study the feasibility of developing industrial corridors along NH38 in Vellore. This study will also examine the scope for constructing a new 74-km highway connecting Cheyyar SIPCOT to Vellore along NH38 via Arcot-Tindivanam SH,” he added.
The CPRR starts at Ennore Port and ends at Poonjeri near Mahabalipuram on the East Coast Road.
At present, goods vehicles from Cheyyar SIPCOT have to travel via narrow SHs and Chennai Bypass or through Chennai-Bengaluru NH to reach Kattupalli Port. Similarly, vehicles from Chengalpattu on GST Road have to take an 18-km detour via Oragadam to access Bengaluru Bypass.
The consultant will also assess whether the state should widen the existing highway or develop a new greenfield alignment between Cheyyar and Vellore along NH38. The project is part of the state government’s commitment to achieving a one-trillion-dollar economy through industrial development, official documents revealed.