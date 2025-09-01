Two more held in Madurai corporation property tax scam case; 19 arrested so far

MADURAI: Two more people were arrested on Sunday in connection with the Madurai corporation property tax scam case, taking the total number of suspects arrested in the case to 19.

The two suspects have been identified as T Karthik (30), a bill collector from Kovilpappakudi, and A Badhusha (50), a contract worker from Keelapanangkadi. The two were booked under sections 409, 465, 466, 468, and 477A of the Indian Penal Code and 66C, 66D of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The previous arrest made in the case was P Ponvasanth, husband of Madurai corporation mayor Indirani. An SIT, headed by DIG Dr Abhinav Kumar, is currently probing the case.

The fraud came to light when Dinesh Kumar, the then corporation commissioner, lodged a complaint with the city police on September 6, 2024, seeking an investigation. An audit team formed by the corporation commissioner had discovered that the property taxes of 150 buildings were deliberately reduced without proper procedure.