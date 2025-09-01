Venkataraman appointed TN DGP in-charge

CHENNAI: Senior IPS officer G Venkataraman on Sunday was appointed as the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) and Head of Police Force (HoPF) in-charge, following the superannuation of incumbent DGP Shankar Jiwal, who was posted as the chairman of a newly-formed state fire commission. Venkataraman was serving as the DGP of the administrative wing of the state police.

The handover of charge ceremony took place at the DGP office in Chennai on Sunday when the Home department issued orders for the posting. Seema Agarawal, Rajeev Kumar, Sandeep Rai Rathore, Vannia Perumal, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, Sanjay Mathur, Vinit Dev Wankhade, Pramod Kumar and Abhay Kumar Singh, whose names were submitted to the UPSC for consideration for the DGP post, were absent from the event.

While Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal and Sanjay Mathur are currently under central government deputation, Vinit Dev Wankhade was to take charge as DGP/Chairman and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation Limited, replacing Shailesh Kumar Yadav, who retired on Sunday.

Venkataraman, a 1994 batch officer, served as Superintendent of Police in Perambalur and Salem districts, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) in Madurai City, and SP in the CBI. He was also posted as Deputy Inspector General in Salem Range and CB-CID.