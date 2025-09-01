With no State Education Policy, TN varsities quietly complying with NEP

CHENNAI: With no clear direction from the government, state universities, grappling with pressure from central funding agencies like the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), have already been implementing several aspects of the National Education Policy (NEP), officials from many universities told TNIE.

The state government, after prolonged delay, released the State Education Policy (SEP) for school education earlier this month. However, the SEP for higher education is yet to be released. This is despite the committee constituted for formulating the SEP, for both school and higher education, submitting its report in July last year.

Meanwhile, several components of NEP have gradually entered state universities in spite of the ruling DMK being vociferous in its opposition to many aspects of the national policy.

For instance, UGC had set a deadline of December 31, 2024, to register with Academic Bank of Credits (ABC), created for seamless recognition and transfer of academic credits of students. A key objective of ABC is to facilitate and promote multiple entry and exit options, an NEP component strongly opposed by the DMK. However, publicly available data showed that 17 of the 22 state universities have already registered and commenced implementation of ABCs.