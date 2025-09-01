Woman ends life in Madurai; family alleges dowry harassment

MADURAI: A 28-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Madurai city on Saturday. Her family members staged a protest on Sunday, demanding the arrest of her husband’s family, alleging that she took the extreme step due to dowry harassment.

Sellur police identified the deceased as Priyadharshini, a native of Perumal Kovilpatti near Usilampatti in Madurai. She married E Rubanraj (30) of Sellur in September 2024.

The deceased’s relatives claim that Priyadharshini’s family had given over 100 sovereigns of gold jewellery as dowry during the wedding and had promised to pay more later. However, they were unable to do so. Due to continuous harassment, Priyadharshini returned to her parents’ house. She took the extreme step on Friday after learning that Rubanraj’s family was planning to arrange another marriage for him.

Priyadharshini was admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment, but she succumbed to her injuries on Saturday. The Sellur police registered a case against Rubanraj and his parents, Elangeshwaran and Dhanabakyam, and have launched an investigation.

(Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on health department helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)