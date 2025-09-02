2013 double murder: Two men get double life-term in Thoothukudi, 13 acquitted

THOOTHUKUDI: In connection with a 2013 double murder, the Thoothukudi First Additional Sessions Court on Monday sentenced two men to double life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 each while acquitting 13 others.

The convicts were identified as N Mani (57) and E Masanam (38). According to sources, the victims- S Shanmugam (67) and N Pattamuthu (32)- were brutally hacked to death on January 25, 2013, over previous enmity.

Seithunganallur police had booked 15 suspects, including Mani and Masanam. Judge Thandavan delivered the verdict. Sources said that both convicts were history-sheeters.

As per police records, Masanam was involved in five other murders and Mani in three. Masanam, while out on bail, murdered the case complainant Sudalaimuthu and the ninth witness Alagukrishnan, added the sources.