CBI books nine in Rs 941-crore gold diversion scam

CHENNAI: The CBI has booked four customs officers, four Chennai-based jewellers and a representative of a logistics firm in the alleged diversion of 2,170 kg of gold worth Rs 941 crore investigated by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Customs in 2022.

CBI’s FIR cites a customs report indicating that the officers may have been paid a bribe of Rs 6 crore from November 2020 to January 2022, with other evidence indicating their undeclared immovable properties and their involvement in allowing gold smugglers to pass through the airport without checks.

CBI, which had searched around 10 locations in the city and suburbs on Saturday, made the August 20 FIR public on Monday. The suspects are J Suresh Kumar, Alok Shukla and P Thulasi Ram, customs superintendents; N Samuel Deepak Avinash, Customs appraiser; A Mariappan of BSM Logistics; Deepak Siroya of Siroya Jewellers, Santosh Kothari of Shree Kalyan Jewellery, Sunil Parmar of Sunil Jewellers and Sunil Sharma of Shree Balaji Jewellers. All the jewellery shop owners are based in Sowcarpet. The suspects have been charged under sections for corruption, criminal conspiracy and cheating.