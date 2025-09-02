DMK IT Wing launches ‘Dravidian Month’ fete

CHENNAI: The DMK IT wing has begun its annual celebration of ‘Dravidian Month’, observed every day throughout September with various events online. This year the theme is to introduce the heroes of the Dravidian movement to the younger generation through digital content created using artificial intelligence (AI).

The practice of observing September as ‘Dravidian Month’ began a few years ago since the birthdays of Periyar E V Ramasamy, C N Annadurai, the founding of the DMK, the opening of Anna Arivalayam, and a few other events fall in the month.

IT wing advisor Govi Lenin said, “Our IT wing secretary and minister T R B Rajaa is particular that the ‘Dravidian Month’ celebrations should carry the ideology to the younger generation. He is keen on ensuring high audience recall and quality content. A lot of work has gone into it, as this is a month-long event.”