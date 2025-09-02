DMK IT Wing launches ‘Dravidian Month’ fete

CHENNAI: The DMK IT wing has begun its annual celebration of ‘Dravidian Month’, observed every day throughout September with various events online. This year the theme is to introduce the heroes of the Dravidian movement to the younger generation through digital content created using artificial intelligence (AI).
The practice of observing September as ‘Dravidian Month’ began a few years ago since the birthdays of Periyar E V Ramasamy, C N Annadurai, the founding of the DMK, the opening of Anna Arivalayam, and a few other events fall in the month.
IT wing advisor Govi Lenin said, “Our IT wing secretary and minister T R B Rajaa is particular that the ‘Dravidian Month’ celebrations should carry the ideology to the younger generation. He is keen on ensuring high audience recall and quality content. A lot of work has gone into it, as this is a month-long event.”
Since 2022, the DMK IT wing has been celebrating the month every year. This year, each day’s celebration begins with the first post at 7 am, featuring an AI-generated video clip on a leader or an unsung functionary of the Dravidian movement.
At 9 am, a graphic photo card on a Dravidian personality is posted, followed by a 2 pm promo video of the day’s speaker and the live address at 8 pm. At 12 noon the following day, highlights of the previous day’s speech are shared.
The wing has lined up 60 leaders and party functionaries to be introduced. On the first day on Monday, the leader featured was Iyothee Thass, while the functionary highlighted was Mannai Narayanasamy. As in previous years, speakers included ministers, experts, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Chief Minister M K Stalin.