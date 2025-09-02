DVAC told to expedite action in cases registered against former ministers

CHENNAI: Questioning the delay in cases against political leaders, the Madras High Court on Monday instructed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to take expeditious action in the cases registered against former ministers.

“Why is there such a long delay only in cases relating to politicians,” Justice N Anand Venkatesh asked the DVAC while hearing a contempt of court petition filed by Arappor Iyakkam, an organisation fighting for probity in public life, against DVAC SP S Vimala for failing to take action in the case on alleged irregularities in awarding tenders in the Chennai and Coimbatore municipal corporations during SP Velumani’s tenure as Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supplies during the previous AIADMK regime.

The query was raised as the additional public prosecutor E Raj Thilak, representing the DVAC, submitted that the government has accorded sanction to prosecute P Gandhimathi, who had served as Deputy Commissioner of Coimbatore Corporation at the time, and sanction is awaited for proceeding against two other officers.