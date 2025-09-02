Extend PG admission to BU's Erode centre, demand faculty  

COIMBATORE: Assistant professors at the Bharathiar University PG Extension and Research Centre at Erode have petitioned the higher education secretary to extend the postgraduate admission process for the current academic year.



An assistant professor, who requested anonymity, told TNIE that admissions for the PG departments began in May and concluded that month itself. "The university subsequently extended the deadline for its five PG courses, including M.A. Gender Studies and M.Ed. (Master of Education), three times, with the final extension ending on August 31," he said.



"Bharathiar University provided an admission period for its PG Extension and Research Centre from June 13 to July 31. Prior to this, information had spread that this centre would be closed for the current academic year, which led to a decrease in admissions. Specifically, only 15 students enrolled for Tamil, three for English, three for Mathematics, 10 for MBA, and two for MCA," he said.