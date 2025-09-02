Extend PG admission to BU's Erode centre, demand faculty  

COIMBATORE: Assistant professors at the Bharathiar University PG Extension and Research Centre at Erode have petitioned the higher education secretary to extend the postgraduate admission process for the current academic year.
An assistant professor, who requested anonymity, told TNIE that admissions for the PG departments began in May and concluded that month itself. "The university subsequently extended the deadline for its five PG courses, including M.A. Gender Studies and M.Ed. (Master of Education), three times, with the final extension ending on August 31," he said.
"Bharathiar University provided an admission period for its PG Extension and Research Centre from June 13 to July 31. Prior to this, information had spread that this centre would be closed for the current academic year, which led to a decrease in admissions. Specifically, only 15 students enrolled for Tamil, three for English, three for Mathematics, 10 for MBA, and two for MCA," he said.
"In August, the head of the departments at the centre sent a letter to the former registrar (in-charge) asking for an extension of the admission period for the centre, but the registrar never responded to any of the letters," he recalled. A Balasankar, Chairman of the Association of University Teachers (AUT), Zone IV, told TNIE that some students are still willing to join the departments at the centre. "Students can't enroll as the university has denied permission to extend the admission period. Therefore, we requested an extension for admissionsy," he stated. Repeated attempts to reach top officials at Bharathiar University were unsuccessful.