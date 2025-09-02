IIT-M study on genetic changes throws light on complex diseases

CHENNAI: IIT-Madras researchers and the Technical University of Denmark have discovered how combinations of genetic changes can “switch on” hidden cellular pathways, offering new insights into complex diseases such as cancer, diabetes and neurodegenerative disorders.

Led by Professor Himanshu Sinha, PhD scholar Srijith Sasikumar from IIT-Madras, andDanish scientists, the research shows that certain genes interact in unexpected ways, trigerring dramatic cell behaviour changes.

The study, published in Nature Communications, revealed not just what changes happen in cells, but when and how, giving insight into how diseases progress.