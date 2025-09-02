‘Involve youths in measures against caste discrimination’: Madurai Bench of Madras HC

MADURAI: Appreciating the state government for its swift action in implementing an order passed by it recently to prevent caste discrimination in sharing public resources, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has advised the government to involve youngsters in the process so that they learn to achieve 'Unity in Diversity'.
Justice RN Manjula said there should be a change of mindset in people in order to ensure there is no discrimination between different communities in the sharing and usage of public resources and facilities.
If a committee similar to the one formed in Thalaivankottai village in Tenkasi is constituted in all districts and panchayat unions by coordinating with youths in each village, the future citizen would learn to achieve the highly cherished constitutional aspiration, 'Unity in Diversity', she added.
Justice Manjula made the observations while closing a bail petition filed by a man who was convicted for verbally abusing a Scheduled Caste woman in Thalaivankottai village.
After hearing from the woman that the SC people of the village have to wait for their turn till the dominant community members finish collecting water from the public taps which are mostly located in caste Hindu streets, the judge had directed the Tenkasi district collector to take immediate action to stop such discrimination.
Following her directions, the collector had filed a report stating that more public taps have been installed and that committees have been formed comprising panchayat president, secretary and zonal assistant block development officer to monitor and prevent caste discrimination. Lauding this move, the judge, on July 31, had ordered the government to undertake similar measures across the state.
Based on this, the state and the DGP have issued communications to all authorities instructing them to ensure strict compliance of the order.