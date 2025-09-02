‘Involve youths in measures against caste discrimination’: Madurai Bench of Madras HC

MADURAI: Appreciating the state government for its swift action in implementing an order passed by it recently to prevent caste discrimination in sharing public resources, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has advised the government to involve youngsters in the process so that they learn to achieve 'Unity in Diversity'.

Justice RN Manjula said there should be a change of mindset in people in order to ensure there is no discrimination between different communities in the sharing and usage of public resources and facilities.

If a committee similar to the one formed in Thalaivankottai village in Tenkasi is constituted in all districts and panchayat unions by coordinating with youths in each village, the future citizen would learn to achieve the highly cherished constitutional aspiration, 'Unity in Diversity', she added.