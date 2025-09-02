Mayiladuthurai to get 140 DPC centres this kharif season

An official from the TNCSC said 130 procurement centres were set up across the district for the kharif marketing season last year, where 2.76 lakh metric tonne of paddies were procured, and they’ve set a target of 3 lakh metric tonne to achieve this year.

The government has set procurement prices at Rs 2,545 per quintal for fine variety paddy, including a minimum support price (MSP) Rs 2,389 and an incentive of Rs 156. Common variety paddy will be procured at Rs 2,500 per quintal, with MSP Rs 2,369 and an incentive of Rs 131.

Farmers must bring Aadhaar cards, mobile phones linked to Aadhaar numbers, bank account books, and land documents, including patta and chitta, for transactions.

The collector stated that payment for procured paddy will be transferred directly to farmers’ bank accounts through electronic transactions immediately after purchase. Biometric fingerprint verification and OTP authentication through registered mobile numbers will be used for farmer identification and registration process.