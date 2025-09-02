NGT flays Tamil Nadu for allowing immersion of banned PoP Vinayagar idols in sea

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has pulled up the Tamil Nadu government for permitting the immersion of Plaster of Paris (PoP) Vinayagar idols into the sea, in violation of pollution control norms, court orders, and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules.

Hearing a plea on the large-scale dumping of construction debris for facilitating idol immersions on a ecologically sensitive coastal stretch in Pattinapakkam in Chennai used by Olive Ridley turtles for nesting, the tribunal said the State had failed to enforce eco-friendly guidelines.

The case was filed by a fishermen leader, K Bharati, who complained that the Greater Chennai Corporation and police facilitated immersion by dumping construction debris on the beach — a CRZ-IA zone — to move cranes for lifting massive idols. "No prior approval was obtained from the Coastal Zone Authority or Pollution Control Board. Even temporary arrangements are not permissible in ecologically sensitive areas," observed the bench, questioning why orders were followed only after the tribunal intervened.