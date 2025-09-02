No funds, Rs 750-crore barrage on Cauvery shelved: WRD

TIRUCHY: Even as farmers in Tiruchy and Karur districts are urging the state government to fulfil its promise of constructing a barrage on the Cauvery river between Maruthur in Karur and Umayalpuram in Tiruchy, the water resources department (WRD) has stated that it may not be possible due to shortage of funds.
In 2021, the state government made an announcement that the barrage would be built at a cost of Rs 750 crore. Once completed, it can store about 1 TMC of water for irrigation as well as drinking water supply in surrounding villages.
Subsequently, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) was prepared and experts recommended that water could be released through irrigation canals such as Vadakarai Canal and Kattu Vaickal on the north side of the Cauvery and Thenkarai Canal, New Ayyan Canal, Uyyakondan Canal and Nangam Canal.
According to the reply given by the executive engineer of WRD (special projects) to a submission made by Kavandapatti R Subramaniam, deputy secretary of Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association, the project has been shelved due to lack of funds.
Expressing disappointment, Subramaniam said. "At a time when we are expecting the government to build the barrage, we came to know that the project has been shelved, reportedly due to funds crunch. The government should allocate funds to build the facility to store surplus water which will feed several irrigation canals that otherwise flows into the Bay of Bengal."
Vayalur N Rajendran, treasurer of the farmers' wing of the Tamil Maanila Congress, said during heavy monsoon rain in neighboring states, the Cauvery river often receives more than one lakh cusecs of water. Once the Mettur Dam becomes full storage, the surplus water is released into the Kollidam through the Mukkombu barrage and drains into the sea.
He added that the Maruthur-Umaiyalpuram barrage could help save this surplus water and recharge groundwater within a 6 to 10 km radius, particularly benefiting Kulithalai taluk in Karur and Musiri taluk in Tiruchy.