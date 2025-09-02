No funds, Rs 750-crore barrage on Cauvery shelved: WRD

TIRUCHY: Even as farmers in Tiruchy and Karur districts are urging the state government to fulfil its promise of constructing a barrage on the Cauvery river between Maruthur in Karur and Umayalpuram in Tiruchy, the water resources department (WRD) has stated that it may not be possible due to shortage of funds.

In 2021, the state government made an announcement that the barrage would be built at a cost of Rs 750 crore. Once completed, it can store about 1 TMC of water for irrigation as well as drinking water supply in surrounding villages.

Subsequently, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) was prepared and experts recommended that water could be released through irrigation canals such as Vadakarai Canal and Kattu Vaickal on the north side of the Cauvery and Thenkarai Canal, New Ayyan Canal, Uyyakondan Canal and Nangam Canal.