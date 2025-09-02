OPS, Premalatha, Dhinakaran hint at Vijay's impact in 2026 polls, fuel alliance speculation

CHENNAI: The recent comments of former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who is leading the AIADMK Cadres Rights Retrieval Committee (ACRRC), DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant, and AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran about the possibility of Vijay creating an impact in the 2026 poll have triggered speculation about whether it’s genuine outreach by these parties to the TVK headed by the actor or if they are just trying to increase their bargaining power for more seats with the DMK or AIADMK blocs for the Assembly election due in eight months.

Forty-five days ago, when asked about Vijay’s political entry, Panneerselvam said that the actor is making the right moves and he has his moral support. On Monday, in Tenkasi, when asked if he would be going back to the NDA, OPS said ACRRC’s alliance would be decided by the people. When specifically asked if he would join hands with Vijay’s party, the ex-CM said, “Anything is possible in the future.”

Talking to TNIE, A Subburathinam, former MLA and secretary, election campaign wing of the ACRRC, said that Panneerselvam has decided to meet people across districts first and then decide on electoral alliance closer to the poll. Another senior functionary, however, said OPS may return to the NDA but it could take some time.

A few days later, DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant, recalling DMDK founder Vijaykant’s entry into politics and how his decision to contest in 2006 poll on his own without aligning with any other party created a huge impact, said Vijay’s entry too would have an impact in 2026 poll.