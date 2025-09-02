OPS, Premalatha, Dhinakaran hint at Vijay's impact in 2026 polls, fuel alliance speculation

CHENNAI: The recent comments of former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who is leading the AIADMK Cadres Rights Retrieval Committee (ACRRC), DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant, and AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran about the possibility of Vijay creating an impact in the 2026 poll have triggered speculation about whether it’s genuine outreach by these parties to the TVK headed by the actor or if they are just trying to increase their bargaining power for more seats with the DMK or AIADMK blocs for the Assembly election due in eight months.
Forty-five days ago, when asked about Vijay’s political entry, Panneerselvam said that the actor is making the right moves and he has his moral support. On Monday, in Tenkasi, when asked if he would be going back to the NDA, OPS said ACRRC’s alliance would be decided by the people. When specifically asked if he would join hands with Vijay’s party, the ex-CM said, “Anything is possible in the future.”
Talking to TNIE, A Subburathinam, former MLA and secretary, election campaign wing of the ACRRC, said that Panneerselvam has decided to meet people across districts first and then decide on electoral alliance closer to the poll. Another senior functionary, however, said OPS may return to the NDA but it could take some time.
A few days later, DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant, recalling DMDK founder Vijaykant’s entry into politics and how his decision to contest in 2006 poll on his own without aligning with any other party created a huge impact, said Vijay’s entry too would have an impact in 2026 poll.
While Premalatha’s comment was seen as being completely at odds with her own position a few months ago, DMDK leader Sudhish’s participation in G K Moopanar’s death anniversary on Saturday, along with leaders of AIADMK-BJP alliance, indicated that the party was keeping its options open.
Premalatha’s subsequent critical remarks against AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and DMDK’s statement that it would announce its alliance decision in January signalled the party is keeping its cards close to its chest.
Interestingly, AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran, also made it clear on Monday that his party too has not decided on alliance yet, putting an end to popular perception that he would join the NDA. He said his party will decide in December.
TN BJP president Nainar Nagenthran, however, in Tenkasi on Monday said AMMK remained a part of the NDA and talks will be held with DMDK.