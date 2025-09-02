Roof that is no longer safe: Damaged tsunami houses give families the jitters ahead of rains

NAGAPATTINAM: Lying under the makeshift hut constructed just beside the ruins of her old house, P Rajalakshmi stares at the wall that no longer bears the ceiling it once bore, praying that it doesn’t fall on her toddlers and her family.

The concrete roof fell last year during heavy rains when the family was not inside the house. Rajalakshmi’s house in Ambedkar Nagar is one among the 9,000 houses known as ‘tsunami houses’ built across Nagapattinam district by multiple NGOs for people who lost their homes in the 2004 tsunami.

The fate of most of the ‘tsunami houses’ in Ambedkar Nagar is similar to that of Rajalakshmi’s house. On one such morning this July, F Affsha Farveen (29), who lives in a ‘tsunami quarter’, made a phone call to school informing them her two kids will not attend school.