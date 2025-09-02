Steady flow in Cauvery, monsoon rain fill irrigation tanks, farmers upbeat

THANJAVUR: Thanks to the steady flow in the Cauvery river and good southwest monsoon rain in neighbouring states, nearly two-thirds of the 737 system tanks in the delta districts are having more than 50% storage, a sharp contrast to last year when less than one-third of the tanks had reached the level.

The four delta districts – Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, and Pudukkottai – together have 737 system tanks. Of these, Thanjavur has the highest number of tanks with 537, followed by Pudukkottai (170), Tiruvarur (28), and Mayiladuthurai (2).

Located mostly in tail-end areas, these tanks are vital for irrigation. In Thanjavur, 38 of the 537 tanks have reached full capacity compared to 19 last year. Another 113 tanks hold between 75% and 100%, while 184 are in the 50-70% range.