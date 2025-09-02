Tamil Nadu govt secures Rs 7,020 crore in German investment pledges during CM’s Europe visit

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government has secured fresh investment commitments worth Rs 7,020 crore from German companies during Chief Minister M K Stalin’s week-long visit to Europe, bolstering the southern state’s push to position itself as India’s manufacturing and R&D hub.

At the Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave in Germany, 23 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed on Monday, pledging Rs 3,819 crore in new projects that are expected to generate 9,070 jobs.

Combined with three marquee deals announced earlier in the visit — including Rs 2,000 crore from Knorr-Bremse, Rs 1,000 crore from Nordex Group and Rs 201 crore from ebm-papst — the tally from Germany now stands at 26 MoUs creating more than 15,300 jobs.

Several of the commitments came from existing investors expanding their presence in the state. BASF, Herrenknecht and Witzenmann India, all signed up for new capacity, highlighting what state officials described as confidence in Tamil Nadu’s 'industrial ecosystem' and stable policy environment.