Tantransco to lease land to private firms at Rs 1 per year for energy storage system

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has given approval to the Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation (Tantransco) to lease out its substation lands at six locations across the state to private players, virtually free of cost, for setting up a 1,000-MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

The land will be leased at Rs 1 per year for a period of 15 years under the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme. Officials said that they have decided to lease out the land for a negligible price so as to prevent developers from hiking their tariffs for storage, which is currently at Rs 2.75 per unit, citing higher rents.

In its order, TNERC stated, “The substation land to be utilised for development of BESS projects should not be sold, transferred or otherwise used for any other purpose. These lands can only be used in a restrictive manner on a right-to-use basis and under the supervision and control of Tantransco.”