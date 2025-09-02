Three held for hunting spotted deer; weapons seized

TENKASI: Alangulam forest range officials have arrested three people and have launched a search for seven others for hunting spotted deer in Uthumalai West beat on Sunday night. The three were produced before the Alangulam judicial magistrate on Monday and were remanded.

The accused were identified as C Pon Ananth (46), T Rajalingam (40) of Kanniyakumari, and E Ranjith Singh Raja (40) of Thoothukudi.

Sources said, "The accused, along with their accomplice from various other districts, arrived at Uthumalai in three vehicles and hunted a spotted deer.

While seven of them escaped in two vehicles, the trio who had the deer carcass and weapons met with an accident. As the car could not be started, they hid the deer and weapons and waited for help. As Uthumalai police found them in a suspicious manner, and detained them.