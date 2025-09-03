37 students injured as school bus overturns in Tiruvannamalai; minister visits hospitalised children

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Minister for Public Works, Highways and Ports E V Velu on Tuesday visited the Government Medical College Hospital here and met the students of Panchayat Union Middle School at Thaniyar, who were undergoing treatment after being injured in a school bus accident.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said that four children were currently receiving treatment at the hospital while 14 others had been treated and sent home.

“The four children are being treated by specialist doctors with all necessary medical support. They are expected to return home healthy within a couple of days,” he added.

The mishap occurred on Monday morning when a private bus engaged by the school overturned after falling into a five-foot-deep ditch at Polur. As many as 37 students sustained injuries in the incident.

According to sources, the school had arranged a private vehicle to ferry children from remote villages in and around the Jawadhu hills, as the students were not able to attend the classes regularly.